12,066 Shares in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Acquired by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HWM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,006,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,239,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,307,000 after buying an additional 7,184,620 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,086,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,734,000 after buying an additional 2,635,894 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,507,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,216,000 after buying an additional 897,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $40,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $84.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.37 and a 200-day moving average of $62.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $85.52.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $3,034,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,568 shares in the company, valued at $15,482,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

