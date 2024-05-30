United Services Automobile Association Grows Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXTA. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.23.

AXTA opened at $34.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.94. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $36.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

