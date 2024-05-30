United Services Automobile Association Buys 1,911 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. FMR LLC boosted its position in nVent Electric by 41.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,556,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,142 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $109,630,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in nVent Electric by 68.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,952,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,534 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in nVent Electric by 3,911.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,315,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in nVent Electric during the third quarter worth about $36,106,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of NVT opened at $82.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.35. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $43.21 and a 1-year high of $86.57.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $874.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.14 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 17.47%. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

