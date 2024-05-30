Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 118.82% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Immunocore from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Immunocore from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.85.

IMCR opened at $45.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.46 and a beta of 0.92. Immunocore has a 12-month low of $41.01 and a 12-month high of $76.98.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $70.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.72 million. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. Immunocore’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. Research analysts predict that Immunocore will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Immunocore by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Immunocore in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Immunocore by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 125,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 63,232 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Immunocore by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Immunocore by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,136,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,870,000 after purchasing an additional 90,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

