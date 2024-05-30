Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $198.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.86% from the stock’s previous close.

UHS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Universal Health Services from $208.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.33.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $180.23 on Thursday. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $119.90 and a twelve month high of $183.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.38.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.56. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $6,188,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,162,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 11.4% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,776 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,070 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 3.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 34.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 360 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

