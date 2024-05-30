Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 92.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FOLD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

FOLD stock opened at $9.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 0.80. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $14.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.83.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.08% and a negative net margin of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amicus Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $75,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,928,605.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 23,049 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 237,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 153,282 shares in the last quarter.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

