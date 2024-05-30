Insider Buying: Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Director Acquires 7,000 Shares of Stock

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) Director W Edward Walter purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $50,470.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at $99,209.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Claros Mortgage Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE CMTG opened at $6.99 on Thursday. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 26.27, a quick ratio of 26.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $969.17 million, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.68.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $58.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.64 million. Claros Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. Research analysts forecast that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Claros Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.32%. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -161.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Claros Mortgage Trust from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMTG. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth about $710,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 14.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 44,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 322,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 28.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 16,602 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

