Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Shares Acquired by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 383,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,854 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.41% of Vista Energy worth $11,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kensington Investments B.V. boosted its position in Vista Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kensington Investments B.V. now owns 12,822,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,678,000 after acquiring an additional 322,581 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vista Energy by 62.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,137,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,254 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP boosted its position in Vista Energy by 120.1% during the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,146,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,354 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vista Energy by 8.0% during the third quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 464,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,107,000 after acquiring an additional 34,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Vista Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 350,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vista Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VIST shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Vista Energy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Vista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Vista Energy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Vista Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of VIST opened at $46.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.30. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $317.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.44 million. Vista Energy had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 39.92%. Analysts forecast that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.