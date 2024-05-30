John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,378 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.43% of John Bean Technologies worth $13,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,164,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,594,000. 2Xideas AG acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,714,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,308,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 878,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,332,000 after acquiring an additional 51,608 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

John Bean Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE JBT opened at $93.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $88.03 and a 52 week high of $125.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.99.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $392.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.55 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 36.12% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 2.13%.

John Bean Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.