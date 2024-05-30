Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Acquired by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its stake in Markel Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKL shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,520.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Markel Group news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at $109,228,184.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,228,184.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total transaction of $197,741.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 634 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,606.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Markel Group stock opened at $1,599.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,536.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,472.32. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,295.65 and a 12-month high of $1,670.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $18.50 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Stories

