MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Susan Ocampo Sells 102,722 Shares of Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) Director Susan Ocampo sold 102,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.76, for a total transaction of $10,555,712.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,004,913 shares in the company, valued at $719,824,859.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Susan Ocampo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Susan Ocampo sold 16,396 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $1,721,743.96.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Susan Ocampo sold 131,187 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total value of $13,450,603.11.

On Monday, May 20th, Susan Ocampo sold 161,140 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $16,578,083.20.

On Thursday, May 9th, Susan Ocampo sold 7,326 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $747,325.26.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Susan Ocampo sold 75,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $7,726,500.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Susan Ocampo sold 34,186 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $3,008,368.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $101.97 on Thursday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.40 and a 52-week high of $107.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.08 and its 200 day moving average is $91.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 7.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.88, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $181.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $47,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

