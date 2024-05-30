Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $5.58 Million Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $5,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Trading Down 2.3 %

TDY opened at $385.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $355.41 and a 12 month high of $448.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $415.93.

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($0.08). Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total transaction of $938,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,711,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TDY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.