Jupiter Mines Limited (ASX:JMS) Insider Brad Rogers Acquires 500,000 Shares

Jupiter Mines Limited (ASX:JMS – Get Free Report) insider Brad Rogers bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,000.00 ($66,666.67).

Jupiter Mines Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Jupiter Mines Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Jupiter Mines’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Jupiter Mines Company Profile

Jupiter Mines Limited engages in the development and operation of mineral resource properties. It primarily explores for manganese deposits. The company's flagship project is the Tshipi Manganese mine located in South Africa. Jupiter Mines Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Perth, Australia.

