Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $87,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 211,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,919,004. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB stock opened at $146.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.74 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.37. The company has a market capitalization of $94.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Airbnb from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler Companies increased their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.28.

View Our Latest Research Report on Airbnb

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.