Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) CFO Michele Allen Sells 1,264 Shares

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) CFO Michele Allen sold 1,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total value of $87,797.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,291.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of WH stock opened at $67.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.54 and a twelve month high of $81.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.55.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.24 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 17.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,311,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,875,000 after purchasing an additional 581,909 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,192,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,992,000 after purchasing an additional 23,549 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,545,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,881,000 after purchasing an additional 543,488 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,227,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,646,000 after purchasing an additional 430,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,492,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,317,000 after purchasing an additional 64,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.17.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

