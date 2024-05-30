Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Downgraded to Neutral at Rosenblatt Securities

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $52.50 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $65.00. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CIEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.89.

Shares of CIEN opened at $49.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ciena has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $63.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ciena will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $501,586.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,521,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $501,586.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,342 shares in the company, valued at $24,521,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 3,156 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $144,355.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,561.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,473 shares of company stock worth $1,715,991 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 339.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

