Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.82% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.17.

NYSE:BDX opened at $224.93 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $224.00 and a 12-month high of $287.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.01 billion, a PE ratio of 49.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.45.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total value of $781,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,713.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,597 shares of company stock worth $2,028,786 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

