Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV)

Research analysts at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ELV. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $592.15.

NYSE ELV opened at $505.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $117.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $523.78 and a 200-day moving average of $499.38. Elevance Health has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $550.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

