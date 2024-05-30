Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $90.59, but opened at $87.71. Danaos shares last traded at $87.78, with a volume of 58,814 shares trading hands.

The shipping company reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.71 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $253.45 million for the quarter. Danaos had a net margin of 59.04% and a return on equity of 19.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.14 earnings per share.

Danaos Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Danaos’s payout ratio is presently 10.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAC. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaos in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaos by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaos by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 524 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaos in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Trading Up 4.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.83 and a 200-day moving average of $74.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides container and drybulk vessels services in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services by operating vessels in the containership and drybulk sectors of the shipping industry. As of April 03, 2024, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

See Also

