Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Argus increased their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.63.

General Dynamics Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of GD stock opened at $293.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $290.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $80.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.67. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $301.48.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 46.33%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at $218,773,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,816,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.