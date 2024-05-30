Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,086,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,512,000 after purchasing an additional 253,771 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 494.7% during the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,003,000 after acquiring an additional 86,813 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,496,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,133,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,264,000.

NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $104.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.53 and its 200 day moving average is $104.81. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $102.50 and a 12 month high of $105.58.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

