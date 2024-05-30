Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $47.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.40. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $49.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.