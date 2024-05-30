Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Director Timothy J. Scannell Sells 3,300 Shares of Stock

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total value of $596,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,586 shares in the company, valued at $7,703,807.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PODD stock opened at $172.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.98. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $125.82 and a one year high of $298.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 52.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.34. Insulet had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company had revenue of $441.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PODD shares. Wolfe Research raised Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 386,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,673,000 after buying an additional 268,553 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Insulet by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,223,000 after acquiring an additional 43,147 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Insulet by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 36,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 689.8% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 20,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,302,000.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

