Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Director Mercedes Johnson Sells 5,500 Shares of Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) Director Mercedes Johnson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.38, for a total transaction of $3,197,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,069.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Synopsys Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $580.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $559.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $548.86. The company has a market capitalization of $88.90 billion, a PE ratio of 63.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $416.87 and a twelve month high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $672.00 price objective (up from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $616.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Synopsys by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

