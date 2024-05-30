Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Insulet by 251.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 2,680.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Insider Activity at Insulet

In related news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total transaction of $596,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,703,807.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insulet Price Performance

Shares of PODD opened at $172.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.15 and a 200 day moving average of $184.98. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $125.82 and a twelve month high of $298.95.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $441.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.05 million. Insulet had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PODD shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.44.

Insulet Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

