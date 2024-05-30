Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 31st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
Brookfield Business Partners Stock Down 0.4 %
Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at C$24.90 on Thursday. Brookfield Business Partners has a twelve month low of C$16.86 and a twelve month high of C$31.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.54.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th.
Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile
Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.
