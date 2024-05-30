Intech Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,657 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 267.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $11.62 on Thursday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $19.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.57.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn cut American Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

