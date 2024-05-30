Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,822 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,889 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $4,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,994,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after buying an additional 10,555 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,542,000 after buying an additional 12,708 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 367.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 49,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after buying an additional 38,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $163.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.07. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $374.04.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $2.29. The company had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 26.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 18.27%.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.82, for a total transaction of $352,599.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,091,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,087,845.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,817. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAYC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.31.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

