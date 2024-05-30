Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 64,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after buying an additional 23,023 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,257,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $41,984.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $91.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.28. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OMC. StockNews.com upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.