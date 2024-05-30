Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.88 and last traded at $8.89. Approximately 797,916 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 11,471,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.15.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,718,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,149,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Institutional investors own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

