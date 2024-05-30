US Bancorp DE Increases Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in GoDaddy by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.55.

GDDY opened at $139.32 on Thursday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $141.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.90.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 186.09% and a net margin of 40.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.69, for a total transaction of $542,514.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,036,515.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,823 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $201,514.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,572.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,058 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.69, for a total value of $542,514.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,036,515.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,292 shares of company stock valued at $14,567,860 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

