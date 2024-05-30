MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in MongoDB by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,237,000. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 224,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total value of $497,797.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,819,510.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total value of $497,797.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,819,510.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.01, for a total transaction of $363,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 523,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,179,486.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,802 shares of company stock valued at $16,514,071 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $405.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $295.00 price target (down previously from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MDB

MongoDB Price Performance

NASDAQ MDB opened at $333.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.33. The company has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.67 and a beta of 1.19. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.76 and a 1 year high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.