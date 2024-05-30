iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ EEMA opened at $71.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.65. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a twelve month low of $60.36 and a twelve month high of $73.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $602,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 70,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 248,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,424,000 after purchasing an additional 160,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

