Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in May

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Tate & Lyle Price Performance

Shares of TATYY opened at $35.76 on Thursday. Tate & Lyle has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $39.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.88.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

