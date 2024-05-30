Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) were up 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.28 and last traded at $38.28. Approximately 99,466 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,216,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on BHVN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Biohaven from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BHVN

Biohaven Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.63.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.70). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biohaven Ltd. will post -7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Biohaven

In other news, CEO Vlad Coric bought 121,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,991.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,788,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,325,097. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vlad Coric purchased 121,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,991.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,788,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,325,097. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Childs purchased 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,283,341 shares in the company, valued at $80,305,102.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 224,734 shares of company stock worth $9,001,524. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Biohaven

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biohaven during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Biohaven during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.