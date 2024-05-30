Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Trading Down 2.9%

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.93 and last traded at $50.15. Approximately 86,212 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 465,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.65.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SRCL shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Stericycle from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Stericycle in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.93 and its 200 day moving average is $49.07.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.42 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 57.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the first quarter worth $209,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 11.9% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 12.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,460,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,766,000 after buying an additional 271,025 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,667,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,732,000 after buying an additional 679,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

