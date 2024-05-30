Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CHPS) Short Interest Up 600.0% in May

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CHPS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHPS opened at $34.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 million, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.05. Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.71 and a 12-month high of $35.47.

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.0531 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (CHPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of the companies involved semiconductor industry globally. The index screens securities based on various ESG criteria provided by Sustainalytics.

