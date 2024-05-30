Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Short Interest Update

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 1,241.7% from the April 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Leafbuyer Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LBUY stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03. Leafbuyer Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.09.

About Leafbuyer Technologies

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, provides online resources for cannabis deals and specials in the United States. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

