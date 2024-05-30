BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Short Interest Up 659.4% in May

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,200 shares, an increase of 659.4% from the April 30th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 456,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Price Performance

Shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S stock opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.73. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $6.23.

Get BANCO DO BRASIL/S alerts:

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0427 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous dividend of $0.03. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s payout ratio is presently 12.73%.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.