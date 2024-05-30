Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 677.8% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Aozora Bank Stock Performance

Shares of AOZOY stock opened at $3.64 on Thursday. Aozora Bank has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.46.

About Aozora Bank

Aozora Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Institutional Banking Group, Structured Finance Group, International Business Group, Customer Relations Group, and Market Group segments. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, deposits-at-notice, non-residents deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as deposits in foreign currencies.

