Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 677.8% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Aozora Bank Stock Performance
Shares of AOZOY stock opened at $3.64 on Thursday. Aozora Bank has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.46.
About Aozora Bank
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aozora Bank
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Is It Time to Lock in Profits on These 3 Overbought Stocks?
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- GigaCloud Technology Launches BaaS for B2B Marketplace Platform
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Abercrombie & Fitch First Quarter Earnings Surge to New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for Aozora Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aozora Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.