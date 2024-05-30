Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a growth of 1,303.7% from the April 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Terumo Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of TRUMY opened at $16.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.26. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Terumo has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $20.60.
About Terumo
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Terumo
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Is It Time to Lock in Profits on These 3 Overbought Stocks?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- GigaCloud Technology Launches BaaS for B2B Marketplace Platform
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Abercrombie & Fitch First Quarter Earnings Surge to New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for Terumo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terumo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.