Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) Short Interest Up 700.0% in May

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HMLSF opened at $7.80 on Thursday. Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $8.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.10.

