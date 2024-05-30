UMA (UMA) Price Reaches $3.50 on Exchanges

UMA (UMA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. UMA has a total market capitalization of $283.21 million and approximately $41.44 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UMA has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One UMA token can currently be purchased for about $3.50 or 0.00005165 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UMA Token Profile

UMA was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 119,320,624 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,805,340 tokens. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

