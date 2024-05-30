WAX (WAXP) Price Hits $0.0651 on Major Exchanges

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. WAX has a market capitalization of $224.65 million and approximately $8.40 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One WAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WAX

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,188,364,218 coins and its circulating supply is 3,449,967,069 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAX is wax.io.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,188,364,218.411801 with 3,449,967,069.1515894 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.06615689 USD and is down -3.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $17,978,961.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

