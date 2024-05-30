Vertcoin Price Tops $0.0690 on Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 30th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0690 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $4.80 million and $15,003.99 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,880.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $466.40 or 0.00687354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.01 or 0.00122330 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008739 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00043828 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.74 or 0.00213317 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00055644 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.79 or 0.00091068 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,489,135 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

