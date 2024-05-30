CEEK VR (CEEK) Market Capitalization Reaches $42.03 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 30th. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0522 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $42.03 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05369406 USD and is down -3.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $3,454,862.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

