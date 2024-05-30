Fetch.ai 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $244.68 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 30th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for $2.22 or 0.00003272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $2.34 billion and approximately $244.68 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00054113 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00010833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00017807 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00012650 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00007327 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

