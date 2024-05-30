Energi 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.02 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 30th. Energi has a market cap of $10.12 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000193 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00054113 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00010833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00017807 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00012650 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00007327 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 77,335,465 coins and its circulating supply is 77,335,335 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

