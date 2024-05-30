Litecoin Cash 1-Day Volume Hits $0.99 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $3.80 million and approximately $0.99 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.
About Litecoin Cash
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 800,825,341 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 800,806,434.3334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00476088 USD and is down -0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
