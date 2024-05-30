SALT (SALT) Price Reaches $0.0241 on Exchanges

SALT (SALT) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 30th. SALT has a market cap of $2.90 million and approximately $9,400.84 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0241 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SALT has traded 30.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00009525 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00011008 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001368 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,830.44 or 0.99965621 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00011929 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.09 or 0.00115085 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00003847 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SALT (SALT) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02444464 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $10,468.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

